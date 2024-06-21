Perpetual Ltd Increases Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

