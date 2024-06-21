Cosmos Price Hits $6.89 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $117.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00010836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

