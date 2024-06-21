Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $21,714.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00077454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00023653 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010843 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.