DigiByte Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.13 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $136.88 million and $6.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,600.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00609633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00114750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00263530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00068889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,083,547,443 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.