DigiByte Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.13 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $136.88 million and $6.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,600.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00609633 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00114750 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009040 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037359 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00263530 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040752 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00068889 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,083,547,443 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
