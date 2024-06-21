Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.79

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Tezos has a total market cap of $775.98 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

