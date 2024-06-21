Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 7,425 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

