Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 229,268 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

