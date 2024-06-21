Rise Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 235.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE TT opened at $335.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.49.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

