The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $353.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.