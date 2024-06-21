Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after acquiring an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

