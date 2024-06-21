Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $310.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

