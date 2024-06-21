Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 144,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $570.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

