CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Stock Down 0.2 %

KMX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

