Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,653 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

