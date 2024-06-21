Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

