Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.