FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FDX stock opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $223.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

