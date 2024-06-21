Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 2,846 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southern from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of SO opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern's payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

