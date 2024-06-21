Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.