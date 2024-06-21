Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

