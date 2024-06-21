Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $763.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $755.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

