Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Trading Down 3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 455,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 355,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

GANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

