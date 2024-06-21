Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Up 0.8%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.20. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

