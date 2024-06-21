Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 5,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
