Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 5,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.