Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 2,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

