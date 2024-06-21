Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 2,057 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.