Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $9.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.