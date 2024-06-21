Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208,016.45 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.13 million and $208,016.45 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,997.04 or 1.00098908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00080760 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000378 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $211,936.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.