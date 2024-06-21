KOK Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,051.92 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, KOK has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $590,468.74 and approximately $126,051.92 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,997.04 or 1.00098908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00080760 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00169977 USD and is down -24.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $146,949.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

