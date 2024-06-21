BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Down 6.9%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 157,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 98,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMTX

BM Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.