Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 18,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 24,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Banxa Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
