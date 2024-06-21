Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 18,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 24,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Banxa Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.