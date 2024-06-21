East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Down 11.8%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. 17,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

