Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Shimadzu Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

