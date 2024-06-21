Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 201,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 171,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINC

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.