GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 2.1%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 27,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

GBS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

