Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.90 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.86). Approximately 443,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,360,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.85).

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £387.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.40.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

