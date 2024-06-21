The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Down 49%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 49% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The Gym Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

The Gym Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.