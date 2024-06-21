First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,332 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 25.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,520 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.82 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

