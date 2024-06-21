Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Shares Up 3.4%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.23.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.
Community Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement
About Community Heritage Financial
Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Heritage Financial
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.