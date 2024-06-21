Cwm LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Humana by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.