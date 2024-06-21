Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,179 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

