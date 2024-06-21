Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

