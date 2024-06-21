Mather Group LLC. Sells 919 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 685,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

