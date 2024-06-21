iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRVGet Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 14,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 30,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,769,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

