Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 225 ($2.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 591.48. The company has a market cap of £88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,057.14 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44.

In other Henderson Opportunities news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £263.68 ($335.04). 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

