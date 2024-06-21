Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.35 Per Share

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 123.79 ($1.57) on Friday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 98.10 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.51. The stock has a market cap of £471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

