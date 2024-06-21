F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,009.20 ($12.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,058 ($13.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 985.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,007.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 980.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.09) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,256.42). Insiders have bought a total of 108 shares of company stock worth $110,760 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

