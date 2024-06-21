Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CORD stock opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.00) on Friday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 29.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.84 million, a P/E ratio of 877.78 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Sian Hill purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,822.11). In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,649.81). Also, insider Sian Hill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,822.11). 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

