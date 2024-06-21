JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Raises Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JEDT opened at GBX 459.50 ($5.84) on Friday. JPMorgan European Discovery has a twelve month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 488.50 ($6.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £668.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,572.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.67.
About JPMorgan European Discovery
