Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Personal Assets’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON PNL opened at GBX 491 ($6.24) on Friday. Personal Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 457 ($5.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 485.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.53. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,780.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £1,420.02 ($1,804.35). Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.